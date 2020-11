Dr. Irfan Ashraf posted as DHO Hyderabad

Dr. Irfan Ashraf, senior Medical Officer (BS-20) presently posted as Chief Superintendent Medical Officer, Taluka hospital Thull, district Jacobabad was transferred and posted as District Health Officer Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Dr. Irfan Ashraf, senior Medical Officer (BS-20) presently posted as Chief Superintendent Medical Officer, Taluka hospital Thull, district Jacobabad was transferred and posted as District Health Officer Hyderabad.

According to a notification, Dr.

Irfan Ashraf, Chief Superintendent Medical Officer Taluka hospital Thull has been transferred and posted as District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad with immediate effect and till further orders.

While Dr. Jaffar Khan, senior Medical Officer (BS-19) presently posted as Principal Para Medical Institute Jamshoro has been relieved of the charge of looking after day to day affairs of the post of District Health Officer Hyderabad with immediate effect.