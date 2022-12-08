Dr Ishaq for effective measures to avoid smog

Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq on Thursday said that adequate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq on Thursday said that adequate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

He told APP that the authority had already issued a smog warning amid fears that a combination of cold weather and pollution could cause health and breathing problems.

The CEO said to mitigate the factors behind smog; there was a need to adopt preventive measures and increase awareness.

He advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems, including eye, nose and throat infections.

Dr Ansar further recommended drinking plenty of water and cleaning houses with wet cloths instead of the besom.

He added that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any eye infection.

The health officer said that smog might affect human health during the winter due to climate change and environmental pollution.

He added that promoting tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

He said that strict action would be taken against the violation of the anti-smog protocol act, and no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the city.

