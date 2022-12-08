UrduPoint.com

Dr Ishaq For Effective Measures To Avoid Smog

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Dr Ishaq for effective measures to avoid smog

Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq on Thursday said that adequate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority Dr Ansar Ishaq on Thursday said that adequate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

He told APP that the authority had already issued a smog warning amid fears that a combination of cold weather and pollution could cause health and breathing problems.

The CEO said to mitigate the factors behind smog; there was a need to adopt preventive measures and increase awareness.

He advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems, including eye, nose and throat infections.

Dr Ansar further recommended drinking plenty of water and cleaning houses with wet cloths instead of the besom.

He added that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any eye infection.

The health officer said that smog might affect human health during the winter due to climate change and environmental pollution.

He added that promoting tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

He said that strict action would be taken against the violation of the anti-smog protocol act, and no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the city.

/395

Related Topics

Weather Water From

Recent Stories

NEPRA holds seminar on eradication of corruption

NEPRA holds seminar on eradication of corruption

1 minute ago
 SACM Cheema inaugurates 'Clean Campus Drive' in Ci ..

SACM Cheema inaugurates 'Clean Campus Drive' in City

1 minute ago
 Japanese Court Rejects Appeal to Cease Landfills f ..

Japanese Court Rejects Appeal to Cease Landfills for Relocation of US Military B ..

1 minute ago
 European Commission Says Croatia, Bulgaria, Romani ..

European Commission Says Croatia, Bulgaria, Romania Ready to Join Schengen Area

1 minute ago
 Neha Salman breaks silence on social media

Neha Salman breaks silence on social media

28 minutes ago
 Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari g ..

Alleged Audio leak of Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari go viral on social media

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.