Dr. Ishaq Panizai takes charge as MS Sandman Provincial Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Dr. Ishaq Panizai assumed charge as Medical Superintendent (MS) Sandman Provincial Hospital and started his work.

According to the spokesperson of Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr. Ishaq Panizai took charge of MS Sandman Provincial Hospital and initiated work.

It should be noted that the order for the appointment of Dr. Ishaq Panizai was issued yesterday,Public circles have declared the appointment of Dr. Ishaq Panizai as a positive measure for the hospital and hoped that he would perform his best efforts for the development of the hospital in order to ensure the provision of quality treatments to patients.