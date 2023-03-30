UrduPoint.com

Dr. Ishaq Panizai Takes Charge As MS Sandman Provincial Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Dr. Ishaq Panizai takes charge as MS Sandman Provincial Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Dr. Ishaq Panizai assumed charge as Medical Superintendent (MS) Sandman Provincial Hospital and started his work.

According to the spokesperson of Civil Hospital Quetta, Dr. Ishaq Panizai took charge of MS Sandman Provincial Hospital and initiated work.

It should be noted that the order for the appointment of Dr. Ishaq Panizai was issued yesterday,Public circles have declared the appointment of Dr. Ishaq Panizai as a positive measure for the hospital and hoped that he would perform his best efforts for the development of the hospital in order to ensure the provision of quality treatments to patients.

Related Topics

Quetta Best

Recent Stories

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

27 minutes ago
 â€˜Deliverooâ€™ enables users to support â€˜1 Bill ..

â€˜Deliverooâ€™ enables users to support â€˜1 Billion Meals Endowmentâ€™ campaig ..

58 minutes ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

1 hour ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

2 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

2 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.