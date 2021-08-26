UrduPoint.com

Dr. Ishrat Briefs NA Body On Law On Initiatives For Institutional Reforms

Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain on Thursday briefed the National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice about initiatives for institutional reforms

The NA body met here under chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana. The Committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of previous meetings and deferred the agenda item No 2 till next meeting.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain apprised the committee about reforms proposed by him in various departments particularly in Pakistan Railways, Pakistan international Air Lines, Pakistan Steel Mill as well as for Civil Service Reforms.

He also informed that all the reformative proposals consisting of two volumes has been prepared and placed before the Cabinet.

The Cabinet has approved these reforms in various meetings and work on implementation of the same has been started, he added.

Members/MNAs Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Malik Muhammad Ihsan Ullah Tiwana, Junaid Akbar, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibrahim, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms. Nafeesa Shah, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity ,Secretary Ministry of Law and justice, along with staff attended the meeting.

