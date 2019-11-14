Dr, Ishrat Hussain chairs meeting regarding Civil Service Reforms in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Civil Services Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was to bring Civil Service Reforms in order to provide basic facilities including quality education, healthcare and clean drinking water to common people in country on equality bases.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding Civil Services Reforms in Quetta. Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (retired) Fazeel Asghar and other provincial secretaries attended the meeting.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would monitor performance of every ministers for achieving targets of development schemes for betterment of country, saying in this regard, assignment of officers would be set up who work under ministers for attaining targets and increasing performances of officers along sectors.

"Prime Minister was trying to remove flaws and weakness of present systems through reformations in order to improve services careers for interest of country", he said, saying recommendations of various summaries including training and performance management were submitted in Federal Government cabinet meeting which were approved after consultations.

Dr Ishrat Hussain said the road map was being prepared for introducing E-Governance system which would be helped in elimination of file working, saying a national information technology board has been formed for this purpose.

He said Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have made laws regarding local government which would bring improvement in local government system, saying Balochistan would also take steps for betterment of local government system.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Balochistan Fazeel Asghar said the step taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Civil Service Reforms was welcomed and in this regard, task force would be set up for giving suggestions regarding Civil Service Reforms in view of Balochistan situation.

He said instead of bringing experts from outside, why not train our officers and to make technical, advisers, chairman of various institutions for progress of department, saying rotation policy should be implemented in civil service and officers from other province would come here which could also end sense of deprivation from Balochistan through their serving.