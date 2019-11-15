Dr. Ishrat Hussain expresses concern over declining per capita income in Sindh

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity and former Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Ishrat Hussain has expressed grave concern and shock over declining per capita income of Sindh as compared to other provinces

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity and former Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Ishrat Hussain has expressed grave concern and shock over declining per capita income of Sindh as compared to other provinces.

Sindh was ahead of other three provinces in per capita income at the time of partition by 55 percent in 1955, 30 percent in 1990, 15 percent in 2014-15 and in 2019, the province was lesser in per capita income to all the other provinces of Pakistan, he elaborated.

"This is shocking picture to weigh, we need to flip this phenomenon"; Dr. Ishrat Hussain stated while addressing an interactive panel discussion on the book "The Economy of Modern Sindh: Opportunities Lost and Lessons for the Future" on Friday.

The insightful discourse was organized by Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) in collaboration with JS Bank Limited and Oxford University Press, Pakistan.The Vice Chancellor University of Sind Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over the event while President and Chief Executive Officer JS Bank Limited Basir Shamsie, Prof. Aijaz A. Qureshi and Nadeem Hussain participated as panelists, the university spokesman informed.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain opined that Sindh was resource-rich with clear comparative advantages of having sea-ports, human resource talent, intellectual property pool, large tracts of irrigated lands, natural gas and coal reserves and a dynamic private sector, but all to no avail; because of their lack of knack to exploit those resources to their true potential.

He said urban-rural disparity, little ratio of female education, low female participation in labor-force, absence of cottage industry, small-scale market economy and paucity of micro-economic sector i.e. dairy, fisheries, poultry, livestock, fertilizers and horticulture were the causes behind socio-economic deterioration in Sindh.

He recommended immediate policy and urgent action interventions as a panacea to end these ailments.In his erudite deliberations on the topic, Dr. Ishrat Hussain said that merely writing of the book on the economy of Sindh was not enough. It is essential to build upon the book in form of holding of critical discourses on its contents among academia and students to cascade its import to the widest possible range of masses, he said.

He said, "Five motivations served as causative forces behind our inking of this book". "As nation, we are a sizeable entity but without having recourse to tangible data evidence at micro level", he said and added, ' We do not have any reliable textual reference on the economy of Sindh".

He said that Sindh Government also did not have tangible evidence base, upon which it could formulate policy frameworks; and there was no narrative in existence upon which a critical discourse based on reason, rationality, logic, facts and evidence could be set into motion.

Similarly, he said that there was no trigger-material at hand to serve as impetus to spark authoring of more books on economy of Sindh dealing separately with each subject-head discussed in our book. "Our book fills all these gaps", Dr. Hussain elaborated.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, citing words of Quid-i-Azam argued that economic uplift would not be possible without women joining national work-force as they were the greater pocket of population in the country.

He announced sending the varsity's commerce and business interns to local small town cottage industry sector with a view to research their problems and growth prospects.

The President and CEO JS Bank Basir Shamsie emphasized upon bringing back industry to its original destinations in the wake of improved security and infrastructural landscape in Pakistan. "Our capital that lies land-locked in form of lands without housing and real estate boom needs to be unlocked to usher economic development in Sindh", he said.

Quoting 'Uber' and 'Careem' as case studies of collaborative and partnership venture, he said that technology, human resource in term of driver, finances from bank and provision of infrastructure from government put together formed a successful model of modern business.

Prof. Aijaz Qureshi said there was a dire need for academia and students from other universities in Sindh too to register their critical opinion on the contents of the book to advance discourse and find solutions to the problems portrayed and analyzed by them in the manuscript.

Nadeem Hussain proposed free female education in Sindh, minimization of urban-rural disparity and initiation of online entrepreneurial projects at mass level in the interest of economic boost in the province.