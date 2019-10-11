UrduPoint.com
Dr Ishrat Hussain Meets Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 08:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at PM Office.

The advisor presented to the prime minister the second edition of his famous publication on Pakistan's economy titled, "Pakistan: The Economy of an Elitist State."Lauding Dr Ishrat's effort, the prime minister said his book would give the readers an understanding of the national economy.

More Stories From Pakistan

