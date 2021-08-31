- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Dr. Ishrat Hussain pays farewell call on PM, presents report on institutional reforms
Dr. Ishrat Hussain Pays Farewell Call On PM, Presents Report On Institutional Reforms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:36 PM
Dr. Ishrat Hussain paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and presented him a performance report on institutional reforms
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Dr. Ishrat Hussain paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and presented him a performance report on institutional reforms.
The two-volume report not only included the introduced reforms but also a detailed future strategy in that regard.
The Prime Minister lauded the services of Dr. Ishrat Hussain and expressed best wishes for his future.