UrduPoint.com

Dr. Ishrat Hussain Pays Farewell Call On PM, Presents Report On Institutional Reforms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 08:36 PM

Dr. Ishrat Hussain pays farewell call on PM, presents report on institutional reforms

Dr. Ishrat Hussain paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and presented him a performance report on institutional reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Dr. Ishrat Hussain paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday and presented him a performance report on institutional reforms.

The two-volume report not only included the introduced reforms but also a detailed future strategy in that regard.

The Prime Minister lauded the services of Dr. Ishrat Hussain and expressed best wishes for his future.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Best

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Fore ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

27 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abha Airport with two explosive d ..

57 minutes ago
 Karachi administrator for improvement, beautificat ..

Karachi administrator for improvement, beautification of Nehr-e-Khayyam

6 minutes ago
 Dr Ishrat meets Chaudhry Fawad

Dr Ishrat meets Chaudhry Fawad

6 minutes ago
 DG SBP visits Punjab female hockey training camp

DG SBP visits Punjab female hockey training camp

6 minutes ago
 Rs 90,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 90,000 fine imposed on profiteers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.