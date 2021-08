Dr Ishrat meets Chaudhry Fawad

Prime Minister's Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain Tuesday called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr. Ishrat Hussain Tuesday called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Ishrat Hussain presented book on performance and decisions of Cabinet Committee on Institutional Reforms to the minister.

The book outlines strategies for spending reduction and institutional reforms.

Implementing these recommendations will not only help to address institutional shortcomings but also improve performance.