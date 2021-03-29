UrduPoint.com
Dr Ismat To Serve As Additional Secretary BISP

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Dr. Ismat Tahira, a BS-21 has been given the additional charge of Additional Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with immediate effect, said a notification of Establishment Division (ED).

Dr. Ismat Tahira, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, (PAS) is presently serving as Additional Secretary, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division has been assigned the additional duties for three months period or r till the posting of a regular incumbent; whichever is earlier, said a notification issued here.

Similarly Farhan Aziz Khawaja, a BS-21 officer of PAS, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and his services are being placed at the disposal of National school of Public Policy (NSPP), on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While Tauqeer Ali Akbar (0MG/BS-18) presently serving Government of Baluchistan, is repatriated and directed to report to Establishment Division with effect from 27-03-2021, the notification added.

