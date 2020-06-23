Dr. Jaffar Khan assigned look after charge as DHO Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Dr. Jaffar Khan, principal (BS-19) Para Medical Institute, Jamshoro, is assigned to look after the charge of District Health Officer Hyderabad.

According to a notification issued by Secretary Health Sindh, Dr. Jaffar Khan is directed to hold look after charge of the post of DHO (BS-20) Hyderabad as per stop gap arrangement till the regular officer is posted.