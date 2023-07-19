Open Menu

Dr Jahan Bakht Given Additional Charge Of VC UoP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Dr Jahan Bakht given additional charge of VC UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The Governor and Chancellor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities on the advice of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa issued orders to the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar Professor Dr Jahan Bakht to take additional charge of the University of Peshawar (UoP).

The present Vice-Chancellor UoP Prof Dr Muhammad Idris will leave for America for two months on a private visit.

Prof Dr Jahan Bakht would assume the office of vice chancellor from July 21, said the notification.

He expressed gratitude to Governor and Chancellor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali, Chief Minister KPK Azam Khan and Secretary Higher Education Department KP Dr Anila Mahfooz Durrani and reiterated his determination to raise the quality of education in UoP as well as the University of Agriculture Peshawar besides stabilizing the administrative and financial affairs of the two varsities.

