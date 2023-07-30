RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Social Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday lauded the role of district administration, Ulema, Police, Rescue-1122, RWMC, Health department and others for the best Ashura arrangements.

He said that the police, administration and law enforcement agencies, together maintained the atmosphere of peace and harmony by maintaining the best security arrangements in the city.

The minister said that he himself personally supervised the security arrangements of Ashura Muharram and remained in touch with the concerned officials till late at night to issue necessary instructions for maintaining peace in the district.

Dr Jamal remained present at the Central Control Room established at Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi office along with Commissioner Laiqat Ali Chatta and other officials to monitor the security arrangements for the processions.

The government ensured the safety of people's lives and property by working day and night during Muharram, especially on the 10th of Muharram, he added.

The law and order situation remained under control as the best coordination was maintained by the line departments to ensure a peaceful atmosphere, he mentioned.

The minister noted that the officials of peace committees and cabinet members also played their role to maintain the atmosphere of harmony during Muharram.