Open Menu

Dr Jamal Appreciates Best Ashura's Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Dr Jamal appreciates best Ashura's arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Social Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Sunday lauded the role of district administration, Ulema, Police, Rescue-1122, RWMC, Health department and others for the best Ashura arrangements.

He said that the police, administration and law enforcement agencies, together maintained the atmosphere of peace and harmony by maintaining the best security arrangements in the city.

The minister said that he himself personally supervised the security arrangements of Ashura Muharram and remained in touch with the concerned officials till late at night to issue necessary instructions for maintaining peace in the district.

Dr Jamal remained present at the Central Control Room established at Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi office along with Commissioner Laiqat Ali Chatta and other officials to monitor the security arrangements for the processions.

The government ensured the safety of people's lives and property by working day and night during Muharram, especially on the 10th of Muharram, he added.

The law and order situation remained under control as the best coordination was maintained by the line departments to ensure a peaceful atmosphere, he mentioned.

The minister noted that the officials of peace committees and cabinet members also played their role to maintain the atmosphere of harmony during Muharram.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Law And Order Rawalpindi Nasir Sunday Government Cabinet Best Muharram

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

33 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

1 hour ago
 UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

2 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

3 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series ..

Belgium to host UAE President’s Cup World Series for Purebred Arabian Horses

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on Throne Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Vanuatu on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan