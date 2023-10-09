Open Menu

Dr Jamal Calls For Stronger Ties With Saudia Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 09, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Dr Jamal calls for stronger ties with Saudia Arabia

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, called on the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, on Monday and discussed issues pertaining to mutual cooperation in the health sector with him

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, called on the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, on Monday and discussed issues pertaining to mutual cooperation in the health sector with him.

According to a handout issued here, Dr. Jamal Nasir said that Pakistani doctors were competent and hardworking while Saudi Arabia can utilize their services to provide quality healthcare facilities to its citizens.

“Saudi Arabia could also get the benefit of services of Pakistani nurses and paramedical staff for this purpose”, he added.

Dr. Jamal informed that the Punjab Government has simplified the procedure for getting ex-Pakistan leave for senior nurses for overseas employment and now their applications for proceeding abroad for jobs are being decided within four days only.

The health minister said that the possibility of starting Arabic language courses for medical staff being employed by Arab countries could also be considered for developing their proficiency in Arabic conversation.

He said that apart from Pakistani labour, Saudi Arabia could also get the services of professionals in engineering, IT and other areas.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed al-Maliki reiterated his country's determination to further strengthen the long-standing relations between the two countries. He said that Saudi Arabia is ready to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Government Of Punjab Punjab Saudi Nasir Saudi Arabia From Arab Jobs Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

Police arrested 3 suspects with weapons

2 minutes ago
 Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

Al Dhaid Date Festival 2023 concludes

6 minutes ago
 Police safely recover abducted 16-day-old infant

Police safely recover abducted 16-day-old infant

2 minutes ago
 China offers cooperation in construction of smart ..

China offers cooperation in construction of smart cities, transportation

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns UP CM's statement about taking b ..

Pakistan condemns UP CM's statement about taking back ‘Sindhu'

2 minutes ago
 Musical evening pays tribute to Waheed Murad

Musical evening pays tribute to Waheed Murad

4 minutes ago
UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conf ..

UNSC discusses escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but takes no action

43 seconds ago
 Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher ..

Court to indict chairman PTI on Oct 17, in cipher case

4 minutes ago
 PKR continues strengthened against US dollar

PKR continues strengthened against US dollar

45 seconds ago
 Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

Four illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

4 minutes ago
 Tackling climate change requires collective effort ..

Tackling climate change requires collective effort: Sami Saeed

47 seconds ago
 Commissioner reviews Mall Road renovation process

Commissioner reviews Mall Road renovation process

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan