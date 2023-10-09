Dr Jamal calls for stronger ties with Saudia Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, called on the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, on Monday and discussed issues pertaining to mutual cooperation in the health sector with him

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, called on the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, on Monday and discussed issues pertaining to mutual cooperation in the health sector with him.

According to a handout issued here, Dr. Jamal Nasir said that Pakistani doctors were competent and hardworking while Saudi Arabia can utilize their services to provide quality healthcare facilities to its citizens.

“Saudi Arabia could also get the benefit of services of Pakistani nurses and paramedical staff for this purpose”, he added.

Dr. Jamal informed that the Punjab Government has simplified the procedure for getting ex-Pakistan leave for senior nurses for overseas employment and now their applications for proceeding abroad for jobs are being decided within four days only.

The health minister said that the possibility of starting Arabic language courses for medical staff being employed by Arab countries could also be considered for developing their proficiency in Arabic conversation.

He said that apart from Pakistani labour, Saudi Arabia could also get the services of professionals in engineering, IT and other areas.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed al-Maliki reiterated his country's determination to further strengthen the long-standing relations between the two countries. He said that Saudi Arabia is ready to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan.