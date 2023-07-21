Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Friday directed the district administration and police to re-examine the security of all Masajids, Imambargahs, and sensitive places and devise a backup plan to deal with any emergency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Friday directed the district administration and police to re-examine the security of all Masajids, Imambargahs, and sensitive places and devise a backup plan to deal with any emergency.

Presiding over a meeting at Deputy Commissioner's office, he directed the officials to identify flaws in the security plan so that anti-Pakistan forces could not get an opportunity to disturb the law and order situation in the country on the pretext of sectarian hatred during this holy month.

The minister said that all institutions must be on red alert while fool-proof security should be provided to all Imambargahs and the provision of necessary police force must be ensured.

He asked the administration to keep close liaison with the scholars of all schools of thought and implement the code of conduct in letter and spirit.

Dr Jamal further directed the officials to remove the hanging electric wires, and building materials and ensure the cleanliness of mourning processions routes.

He directed the officials to activate the peace committees set up at the Police station level for the implementation of the code of conduct.

On the occasion, the administration and police briefed the minister about the security, cleanliness, and other arrangements during Muharram.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, officials of Rescue 1122, Health Department, Rawalpindi Metropolitan Corporation, and other relevant departments were present.