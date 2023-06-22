UrduPoint.com

Dr Jamal Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Surveillance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 03:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Wednesday directed the relevant officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance to combat dengue.

Presiding over a meeting along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha to review anti-dengue arrangements, the minister directed the relevant officials to implement anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit.

He directed all the relevant departments to utilize all resources to eliminate dengue mosquitoes, as the prevailing weather was suitable for breeding larvae.

Dr Jamal directed the concerned to remove stagnant water in graveyards and other public places to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in any arrangements.

He asked the district administration to arrange seminars and walks for creating awareness against dengue and check the hotspots regularly.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that that ten dengue-positive cases had been reported in the Rawalpindi district this year, while there were around 150 positive hotspots in the Rawalpindi district.

The officials further briefed that 150 FIRs while 24 people had been arrested over the violations of the SOPs in the district.

Similarly, the meeting was briefed that there were 1,667 hotspots in district Jehlum and 173 FIRs had been registered against the violators.

In district Chakwal the number of positive hotspots was 1,166 and 877 in Attock.

Deputy Commissioner(DC) Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director General (DG) RDA Saif Anwar Jappa, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Umer, and others participated while Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Attock, Jehlum, Chakwal attended the meeting through video link.

