Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Dr Jamal directs to remove encroachments along Nullah Leh

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Friday visited Qademi Qabristan, Dhoke Elahi Bakhsh and Sadiqabad areas and inspected the flow of water in tributaries of Nullah Leh.

He directed the district administration and WASA to work on an emergency basis to clean all tributaries and take strict measures to remove the illegal encroachments on the banks of the drains.

The minister said that the encroachments along the drains were a leading cause of flooding, hinder the flow of water and endanger human life and property.

He warned that strict departmental action would also be taken against those who failed to remove encroachment and no leniency would be given in this regard.

Earlier, Dr Jamal Nasir presided over a meeting of the District Health Authority, Rawalpindi and in-charges of all THQs, rural and primary health centres.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jamal Nasir directed the health officials to keep adequate stock of medicines for flood-related diseases as there were threats of urban flooding due to monsoon rains.

He directed to take immediate measures for setting up relief camps in the areas affected by urban flooding.

Dr Jamal said that due to urban flooding, snake bites may also occur and apart from this, there may be concerns of diarrhea and other stomach and skin diseases.

Provincial Minister said that diseases increased during the monsoon season, so the number of patients in emergency and OPDs in government hospitals was also expected to amplify.

