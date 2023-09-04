(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday directed the officials of Rawalpindi/Islamabad administration to conduct anti-dengue activities on bordering areas of twin cities through joint operations three to four days a week.

Presiding over a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta,he said that anti-dengue activities must not be compromised due to Anti-Polio campaign started today.

Dr Jamal said that Rawalpindi's graveyards had been outsourced, adding Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority would not disburse payment to the contractor till the third party validation of the work done on the graveyard and Nullah Lai.

Commissioner Rawalpindi on the occasion said that 19 private hospitals had been mandated to establish dengue wards to deal with the increasing number of patients.

He directed the officials of Health Care Commission to visit the private hospitals and ensure setting up of dengue wards.

Laiqat further directed the officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance and ensure strict compliance to anti dengue SOPs.

Station Commander Rawalpindi Cantonment board,Brigadier Salman while taking part in the meeting directed the officials to ensure the cleanliness of offices, in-house and outdoor settings and leave no place wet or with stagnant water as puddles of water were the leading cause of mosquitoes breeding.

He also directed the officials of the relevant departments to cut grass, bushes and trees from the educational institutions.

On the occasion, health official briefed the meeting that around 272 dengue cases had been reported in the district so far out of which 232 discharged after treatment while 40 confirmed patients were under treatment in public hospitals.

He informed that indoor and outdoor surveillance was being carried out regularly while during indoor surveillance,the anti-dengue teams had checked around 4.6 million houses from January 1 to date and found larvae at 29,797 houses.

Similarly, during outdoor surveillance the teams inspected over 1.8 million spots and detected larvae at, 5463 sites.

The health official further briefed that district administration in collaboration with allied departments had registered 43 FIRs,issued tickets to five ,sealed three premises and fine of Rs 61,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director General RDA Saif Anwar Jappa, District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Zaeem, CEO Health Rawalpindi and heads of other relevant departments were also present.