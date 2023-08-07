Open Menu

Dr Jamal Inaugurates Case Response Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Dr Jamal inaugurates case response anti-polio campaign

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday said that the presence of polio virus in the environmental samples of Tehsil Taxila was alarming and a seven-day special anti-polio campaign had been launched in the high-risk areas of the district to eradicate this deadly virus

He said this while inaugurating a case response anti-polio campaign at Rural Health Center Khayaban e Sirsyed, by administering drops to a child under five years of age.

The minister said the campaign will continue till August 13 to cover over 669,412 children in five tehsils of Rawalpindi, including Rawalpindi Cantonment, city, Taxila, Gujjar Khan and Potohar town.

Dr Jamal informed that 2835 teams, including 674 area incharges,269 fixed points and 189 Union council medical officers were participating in the drive while children were also immunized at 147 transit points of the district.

Later, the provincial minister also called an emergency meeting to review the anti-dengue arrangements.

The minister was informed that 3,000 points had been declared vulnerable places for dengue larvae breeding where cleaning, fogging and all other measures were being ensured to eliminate larvae.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema also administered anti-polio drops to children under five years of age here at his office.

He urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

It is to be mentioned here that the Polio environment sample had been tested positive from the area of Sarea Kala, Taxila this month.

More Stories From Pakistan