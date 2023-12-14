Dr Jamal inaugurates Health fair at DPS

A free health fair in collaboration with the Red Crescent and District Health Authority was organized at the Divisional Public School (DPS) and College here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) A free health fair in collaboration with the Red Crescent and District Health Authority was organized at the Divisional Public school (DPS) and College here on Thursday.

Caretaker Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary Health and Population Welfare Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha inaugurated the health fair.

According to the details, as many as 22 health camps were organized in free health mela including 11 each for girls and boys.

Around 850 students were checked in OPD while Eye, dental, hepatitis, blood screening, and general screening of the students of government colleges were conducted in the fair.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jamal Nasir said that organizing such fairs would help in developing a healthy environment.

He said that the students of government educational institutions benefited from organizing free health fairs.

In the next phase, a complete health screening of all DPS students will be carried out.

He appreciated the efforts of the health department and DPS administration in organizing the health fair. The minister added that organizing a free health fair was not a service but also worship.

CEO District Health Authority Dr. Ijaz Khan, Dr. Ansar Ishaq, Principal DPS Muhammad Yasin Mirza and other officers were also present on the occasion.