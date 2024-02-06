Dr Jamal Inaugurates Renovation Work Of BBH Nursing College
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Tuesday said that Rs 65 million would be spent on the renovation of the Nursing Hostel while revamping the College of Nursing would
be completed at the cost of Rs 40 mln.
He expressed these views while inaugurating the renovation of the Nursing Hostel and College of Nursing at Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).
Dr Jamal said that the College of Nursing would be completed in a month while the renovation work of Nursing Hostel would be completed in April.
Later, the provincial minister visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha.
He said that after the completion of the revamping and renovation work of the hospital, immediate steps were being taken to activate the PEADS and Gynecology wards of the HFH at the earliest.
The minister informed that as many as 100 hospitals had been renovated across the Punjab province.
He said that steps were also being taken to provide quality health facilities to the people as well as for the welfare of the medical staff.
