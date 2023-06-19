UrduPoint.com

Dr Jamal Nasir Inaugurates Special Measles Vaccination Campaign

Published June 19, 2023

Dr Jamal Nasir inaugurates special measles vaccination campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday inaugurated special measles vaccination campaign covering ten districts of Punjab.

According to official sources here,the vaccination would be administered to 1.5 million children in the age bracket of 9 months to 5 years across the province.

Caretaker minister said that special vaccination campaign would continue till June 24, adding that vaccination against measles would be given in 147 union councils of 10 districts.

Dr Nasir Jamal said that in 80 union councils of Lahore children would be administered the measles and rubella vaccination.

World Health Organization was providing technical and operational assistance for this special campaign, he maintained.

He further said that parents should ensure timely completion of vaccination course of their children.

Nasir Jamal said that parents could contact on 1033 helpline for any query and guidance.

