RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir and Advisor to Chief Minister Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, on the directives of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, here on Wednesday paid a detailed visit to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi and inspected the heavy machinery.

According to a WASA spokesman, Dr Jamal Nasir and Kanwar Dilshad also inspected cleaning of sewage lines being done with the help of modern winch machines at Mohanpura.

WASA's performance remained exemplary during current monsoon season, Kunwar Dilshad said adding, the agency's heavy machinery was used to clean nullahs and for the first time, sewage lines were being cleaned using modern winch machines.

Dr. Jamal Nasir and Kunwar Dilshad also visited One Window Center of WASA. They interacted with the citizens and listened to their problems.

The citizens expressed satisfaction on the establishment of One Window Center which was set up to address complaints of the consumers.

The citizens could register complaints related to water bills at One Window Center, Dr.

Jamal Nasir said adding, the caretaker government was trying to provide relief to the people.

The Minister said, "We are working without any political affiliation. I am personally monitoring the measures related to dengue virus in Punjab. So far no death occurred due to dengue in Punjab." He said that this year, WASA took all possible precautionary measures before start of Monsoon rains.

There was no urban flooding despite 205 mm monsoon rain during this season. Talks were underway with Asian Development Bank to start three other projects to solve the water problem in Rawalpindi, he added.

MD WASA Muhammad Tanveer is in constant contact with Asian Development Bank, he said and informed that Asian Development Bank had provided funds amounting to Rs 35 billion to WASA Rawalpindi.

"We have not made political recruitments. We have hired people purely on merit," he said.

He informed that in Rawalpindi division, construction work was being completed on 43 small and big dams on which work was stopped.