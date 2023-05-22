Dr Jamal to inaugurate medical dispensary for Journalists

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Jamal Nasir will inaugurate the Medical dispensary here at Rawalpindi Press Club, Laiqat Bagh on Tuesday.

According to a handout issued here, the dispensary would be set up to provide the best medical treatment to the journalist's community.

Later, the minister will also talk to the media about the developments being carried out in the Punjab health sector.