UrduPoint.com

Dr Jamal To Inaugurate Medical Dispensary For Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2023 | 09:38 PM

Dr Jamal to inaugurate medical dispensary for Journalists

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Jamal Nasir will inaugurate the Medical dispensary here at Rawalpindi Press Club, Laiqat Bagh on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Dr Jamal Nasir will inaugurate the Medical dispensary here at Rawalpindi Press Club, Laiqat Bagh on Tuesday.

According to a handout issued here, the dispensary would be set up to provide the best medical treatment to the journalist's community.

Later, the minister will also talk to the media about the developments being carried out in the Punjab health sector.

Related Topics

Punjab Rawalpindi Nasir Bagh Media Best

Recent Stories

Ashrafi thanks China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and E ..

Ashrafi thanks China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and Egypt for boycotting G20 meetin ..

1 minute ago
 UAE Government establishes &#039;Centre for Govern ..

UAE Government establishes &#039;Centre for Government Digital Excellence&#039;

25 minutes ago
 Spain to Prioritize AI Supervision During EU Counc ..

Spain to Prioritize AI Supervision During EU Council Presidency - Government

15 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge ahead of key US debt talks

Stocks diverge ahead of key US debt talks

15 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2018

16 minutes ago
 No new legislation, courts being set up for Imran' ..

No new legislation, courts being set up for Imran's trial under existing laws: A ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.