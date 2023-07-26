Open Menu

Dr Jamal To Monitor Arrangements For Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir will monitor the arrangements for holy month of Muharram in division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir will monitor the arrangements for holy month of Muharram in division.

According to a handout, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi assigned the responsibility of monitoring the arrangements made on the occasion of Ashura in division to the health minister.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Population Welfare Nasir Muharram

Recent Stories

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF ..

Member CPEC Higher Education Commission visits UAF

4 minutes ago
 US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Reques ..

US Court Denies Russian National Klyushin's Request to Acquit Criminal Convictio ..

4 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written orde ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issues written order in Imran Khan's plea for app ..

13 minutes ago
 IGP for further tightening security of Muharram pr ..

IGP for further tightening security of Muharram processions, Majalis

9 minutes ago
 US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard ..

US Concerned About Situation in Niger, Urges Guard to Release President Bazoum - ..

9 minutes ago
 Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messag ..

Hopes High UN Members Can Relay to N. Korea Messages That Will Lower Tensions - ..

9 minutes ago
Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4 ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety launches 4th annual safety campaign at p ..

28 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) orders to impound vehicles over wrong parking

9 minutes ago
 Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara touri ..

Measures to be taken for promoting Gandhara tourism at int'l level: Dr Ramesh

9 minutes ago
 PML-N to contest next elections with full preparat ..

PML-N to contest next elections with full preparation: Minister for Interior Ran ..

7 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, inspects staff's working

7 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits affected village of Chiniot

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan