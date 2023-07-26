Dr Jamal to monitor arrangements for Muharram

Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir will monitor the arrangements for holy month of Muharram in division

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir will monitor the arrangements for holy month of Muharram in division.

According to a handout, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi assigned the responsibility of monitoring the arrangements made on the occasion of Ashura in division to the health minister.