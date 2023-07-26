Dr Jamal To Monitor Arrangements For Muharram
Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 10:21 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care and Population Welfare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir will monitor the arrangements for holy month of Muharram in division.
According to a handout, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi assigned the responsibility of monitoring the arrangements made on the occasion of Ashura in division to the health minister.