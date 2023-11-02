Dr Jamal urges for preventative measures against smog

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Dr Jamal Nasir on Thursday urged the people to adopt protective measures to avoid the harmful effects of smog.

Talking to the media, he said there was a need to adopt preventive measures and increase awareness to mitigate the factors for increasing smog.

He advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems, and eye, nose and throat infections.

Dr Jamal advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet clothes instead of besom. He added that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection.

The Punjab government had made it mandatory to sprinkle water near under-construction buildings and development projects, he said and added that the Punjab government had requested Federal Government to discuss with the Indian government about burning of crop residue by the farmers in that country.

He said that indiscriminate action against smog-emitting vehicles and factories would continue while the promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.