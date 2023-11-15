Open Menu

Dr Jamal Urges For Preventive Measures To Avoid COPD

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 10:16 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab Dr. Jamal Nasir on Wednesday said that healthy lungs were a sign of healthy life and called upon the citizens to wear masks to save their lungs from dust and smoke.

Chairing a meeting to review the facilities available for the treatment of respiratory and lung diseases in Punjab government hospitals in connection with World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Day, he said that COPD refers to a group of diseases that cause airflow blockage and breathing-related problems.

“Lungs get severely affected and later on permanently damaged due to air pollution and smoking,” he added. The minister informed that COPD or Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, was incurable, but the severity of its harmful effects could be reduced by prevention and caution.

He said that smoking was the main cause of lung diseases and it could also be caused by cigar smoke, pipe smoke and second-hand smoke.

“If a smoker has asthma, the chances of being affected by this disease were significantly higher,” he said and added that controlling smoking and other causes was important to prevent lung and respiratory diseases.

For this purpose, there was a need to raise awareness among the people, he emphasized.

The minister directed ensuring the supply of a sufficient quantity of oxygen and essential medicines in all district and tehsil headquarters hospitals for possible treatment of respiratory and lung diseases.

He asked the citizens to call the helpline 1033 for information and guidance about the treatment of various non-communicable diseases.

The meeting was attended by Director General Health Services, Punjab, Dr. Ilyas Gondal and other officers concerned.

More Stories From Pakistan