UrduPoint.com

Dr Jamal Urges For The Upgradation Of Tib, Homoeopaths Syllabus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Dr Jamal urges for the upgradation of Tib, homoeopaths syllabus

Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday urged the need for upgrading the syllabus of Tib and Homeopathic courses being taught at the colleges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday urged the need for upgrading the syllabus of Tib and Homeopathic courses being taught at the colleges.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Tib and Homeopathic Associations headed by the President National Council for Homeopathy Dr Ghulam Murtaza here at his office.

He said that the educational standard of Tib/Homeopath practitioners must be at its best level so that it could get international authenticity.

The delegation apprised the minister of their concerns about the abolishment of their seats in the government hospitals and other issues in detail.

The president National Council for Homeopathy, Dr Murtaza said that the five-year course of Tib and Homeopaths approved by the HEC was being taught at the five selected universities.

The minister on the occasion assured the delegation that their problems would be considered.

He observed that every citizen has a right to get medical treatment of his own choice.

Later, the minister while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Quality Control board(PQCB) Punjab, sought details of cases pending for the last five years and asked to complete the investigations at the earliest.

He asked for devising such a mechanism in the PQCB to ensure its smooth functioning uninterruptedly.

Related Topics

Punjab Nasir HEC Government Best

Recent Stories

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

28 minutes ago
 NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

28 minutes ago
 Transporters demand compensation for losses incurr ..

Transporters demand compensation for losses incurred by PTI protestors

28 minutes ago
 61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

28 minutes ago
 Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

Kh Asif gives Rs 5m cheque to DBA president

28 minutes ago
 AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

AD&SJ visits central jail, releases 9 prisoners

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.