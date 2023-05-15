Dr Jamal urges for the upgradation of Tib, homoeopaths syllabus

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday urged the need for upgrading the syllabus of Tib and Homeopathic courses being taught at the colleges.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Tib and Homeopathic Associations headed by the President National Council for Homeopathy Dr Ghulam Murtaza here at his office.

He said that the educational standard of Tib/Homeopath practitioners must be at its best level so that it could get international authenticity.

The delegation apprised the minister of their concerns about the abolishment of their seats in the government hospitals and other issues in detail.

The president National Council for Homeopathy, Dr Murtaza said that the five-year course of Tib and Homeopaths approved by the HEC was being taught at the five selected universities.

The minister on the occasion assured the delegation that their problems would be considered.

He observed that every citizen has a right to get medical treatment of his own choice.

Later, the minister while chairing a meeting of the Provincial Quality Control board(PQCB) Punjab, sought details of cases pending for the last five years and asked to complete the investigations at the earliest.

He asked for devising such a mechanism in the PQCB to ensure its smooth functioning uninterruptedly.