Dr Jamal urges religious scholars to play role in creating harmony among Muslims

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Thursday said that religious scholars have a crucial role in creating harmony and unity among Muslims.

Addressing a ceremony organized in honour of students who graduated in various courses at Madrisa Darul Uloom Taleemul Al-Qur'an, he said that religious scholars had always played a vital role in government efforts to maintain peace and stability in the country.

He said that the entire Muslim Ummah was facing numerous challenges and the solution to all these problems was placed in the unity of all Muslims.

The minister urged the Ulema to play their traditional role in spreading the message of harmony and tolerance which was the soul and foundation of islam.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said, "The land of Pakistan is very fertile and many eminent scholars are born here who have done historical service to religion by establishing institutions." Later, he distributed the certificates to the graduating students and awarded prizes to the position holders.

Maulana Muhammad Ashraf, Maulana Muhammad Gohar and other scholars, teachers and students were also present on the occasion.