Open Menu

Dr. Jamal Visits City To Review Monsoon Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 23, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Dr. Jamal visits city to review Monsoon arrangements

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Kunwar Dilshad along with Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care, Dr. Jamal Nasir here on Sunday visited different areas and reviewed the arrangements finalized for Monsoon.

They visited Gawalmandi and Ariya Mohalla areas and inspected flow of water in Nullah Lai.

They also inspected arrangements finalized to clear stagnant rainwater, encroachments and other arrangements made to deal with urban flooding.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema, Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Muhammad Tanveer and other officers concerned were present on the occasion.

The Advisor and Provincial Minister said that there was a possibility of heavy rains so, all the departments concerned should remain alert round the clock.

They appreciated preparations made by WASA and other departments and said that in spite of 205 mm rainfall in Rawalpindi, there was no urban flooding.

The district administration and WASA had made excellent arrangements for Monsoon, they said.

Strict action was being taken against those who throw garbage and solid waste in drains particularly Nullah Lai, they said adding, encroachments on the banks of the drains were also being removed.

Drone cameras were being used to monitor flow of water in Nullah Lai.

Kunwar Dilshad said, "We are in constant contact with the administration on the directives of the CM Punjab. All-out efforts are being made to avoid urban flooding and all the encroachments will be removed." CM Punjab had expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for Monsoon, they added.

All the agencies had been directed to remain on high alert to cope with any emergency situation during Monsoon, he added.

The Commissioner informed that encroachments were being removed from the banks of the drains and all the departments were working in coordination with each other. The departments concerned had been put on high alert.

Giving a 24-hour ultimatum, the Advisor directed the Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi to remove the encroachments from the banks of the drains and instructed them to submit a report.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Water Alert Lai Rawalpindi Nasir Sunday All From Rains

Recent Stories

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de ..

Pogačar bounces back to clinch victory at Tour de France&#039;s Stage 20

21 minutes ago
 UAE President participates in International Confer ..

UAE President participates in International Conference on Development and Migrat ..

1 hour ago
 Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

1 hour ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

3 hours ago
Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

3 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

3 hours ago
 PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

4 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan