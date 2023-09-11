Dr Jamal warns strict action against medicine hoarders

Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday warned of strict action against the hoarders of medicine revealing that the government had launched a mobile application for providing accurate information to the citizens about the availability of medicine in the market

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday warned of strict action against the hoarders of medicine revealing that the government had launched a mobile application for providing accurate information to the citizens about the availability of medicine in the market.

Addressing a meeting of the Provincial Drugs Quality Control Board, the minister further said that the mobile application would also point out those responsible for the artificial shortage of medicine by illegally stocking the drugs and selling them at higher prices.

He said that the citizens could install the mobile application 'Drug Shortage Report' from the Google Play Store and could inform the government about the shortage, non-availability, or overpricing of any drugs in the market through the App.

Dr. Jamal Nasir directed that the prescribed parameters and standards set for chemist shops should strictly be followed and SOPs regarding temperature, light and dust should be implemented in letter and spirit at chemists' shops and pharmacies to maintain the quality of medicines.

The minister said that those operating medical stores without licenses should close down immediately or be ready to face the consequences.

In case an unauthorized medical store was discovered anywhere, the relevant drug inspector would be held responsible, he added.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the pharmaceutical companies operating in Punjab should adhere to international standards for manufacturing medicines, quality standards and safety protocols during the preparation of medicines.

He directed that a comprehensive system should also be devised for solving the problems of pharmaceutical companies and redressal of legitimate complaints.

Dr Jamal Nasir further said that the Quality Control board was rendering valuable services to ensure the supply of quality medicines in Punjab and that all cases were being heard on merit.

He said that availability of quality medicine was the basic right of people and the government was playing a role in ensuring the provision of quality medicine to the people.