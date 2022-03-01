UrduPoint.com

Dr James Praises Envoy Noel's Efforts For Safe Evacuation Of Pakistanis Stranded In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Dr James praises envoy Noel's efforts for safe evacuation of Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :British Pakistani educationist and former Mayor of Rugby, Dr James Shera has praised Pakistani Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel I Khokhar for making concerted efforts to ensure safe evacuation of the fellow citizens stranded in Ukraine.

Dr James, in a letter written to the envoy, appreciated him for his support, guidance, and advice to Pakistani citizens for their safety in the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

"Your eloquent and untiring diplomatic endeavors for the welfare of Pakistani citizens are commendable," the former mayor remarked while addressing the envoy.

