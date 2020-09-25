Dr. James Shera condemn killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India,

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Councilor Dr James Shera, former Mayor of Rugby on Thursday strongly condemned the killings of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India and supported the decision by the Pakistan Hindu Council to protest at this outrage.

The Pakistan Hindu Council, under its Patron-in-chief Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani MNA, is holding a demonstration outside the High Commission of India, in Islamabad to denounce the mysterious deaths of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India, said a press release.

The Pakistani Hindus were found dead inside a rented farmhouse in Jodhpur on August 9. Only one member of the family that belonged to the Bheel community has survived, according to reports. The Indian authorities are withholding any information surrounding the fatalities. Dr Shera said, "We, the Pakistani Christian diaspora in the UK, fully support this protest by the Pakistani Hindu community.

We standby all the oppressed people including the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Government has been mistreating its religious minorities, and violating their human rights outrageously and contrary to all international standards; and now even the Pakistani Hindus cannot escape these fascist tactics. We appeal to the British Government and the United Nations Organisation, to condemn these killings and take appropriate actions including carrying out a transparent and thorough investigation into the incident to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice."The UK Pakistani minorities leaders including Michael Massey, Dr Peter David, Dr Noshaba Khilijee, Councillor Morris Johns, Advocate Qamar Shams, Bishop Yousaf Nadeem Bhinder and Mr John Bosco endorsed the statement.