Dr. Jamil Ahmed posted as AIGP Hyderabad region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Sindh government has posted Dr Jamil Ahmed, a BS-21 officer of the police department, as Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Region.

According to a notification issued on Thursday Dr Ahmed would be replacing Additional IGP Ghulam Qadir Thebo who retired last month.

Dr Ahmed was previously posted as Additional IGP Counter Terrorism Department Sindh, Karachi.