UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Jamil Visits The Shelter Home

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 05:44 PM

Dr. Jamil visits the shelter home

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), has set up a shelter home on 1500 square feet area for facilitating attendants and visiting people in harsh weather conditions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), has set up a shelter home on 1500 square feet area for facilitating attendants and visiting people in harsh weather conditions.

IGHDS chief, Dr Jamil Ahmed Khan Shakil visited the newly set up home and inspected facilities.

Chief Coordination Officer Keenjhar Nazeer, spokesperson Maqsood Imam and others were also present.

Dr Jamil said comfortable beds and blankets had been provided at these homes.

He said the visiting people would be offered free meals, adding philanthropists had also contributed for ensuring provision of two meals and breakfast.

He said administrative doctors and staff would perform duties at shelter homes in three shifts.

Related Topics

Weather

Recent Stories

83% of Pakistanis who had food delivered at home i ..

24 minutes ago

Health experts advises to adopt measures to preven ..

2 minutes ago

Alonso second on Dakar stage eight

2 minutes ago

Jordan court hails Israeli man for illegal entry

2 minutes ago

PM to launch series of development projects in Kar ..

2 minutes ago

PCB chairman to meet BCB Chairman in UAE

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.