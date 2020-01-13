Dr. Jamil visits the shelter home

Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), has set up a shelter home on 1500 square feet area for facilitating attendants and visiting people in harsh weather conditions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), has set up a shelter home on 1500 square feet area for facilitating attendants and visiting people in harsh weather conditions.

IGHDS chief, Dr Jamil Ahmed Khan Shakil visited the newly set up home and inspected facilities.

Chief Coordination Officer Keenjhar Nazeer, spokesperson Maqsood Imam and others were also present.

Dr Jamil said comfortable beds and blankets had been provided at these homes.

He said the visiting people would be offered free meals, adding philanthropists had also contributed for ensuring provision of two meals and breakfast.

He said administrative doctors and staff would perform duties at shelter homes in three shifts.