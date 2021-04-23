UrduPoint.com
Dr Jamila Defends Ph.D Thesis On HIV/AIDS

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:20 PM

Dr Jamila defends Ph.D thesis on HIV/AIDS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Ms. Jamila Haidar Ph.D Scholar successfully defended her Ph.D thesis on HIV/AIDS, in a public seminar held at Center of Biotechnology & Microbiology (CoBM) University of Peshawar (UoP).

Dr Ms. Jamila did her research under the supervision of Professor Dr. Ghoria and Dr Irshad u Rehman. Her thesis was evaluated by two foreign experts as well as by University of Malakand.

Furthermore, Dr Syed Jamal Shah, Dr Amir Ali Shah and Dr Sana Ullah were the examiners. The defence was conducted following strict Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The CoBM director Dr Sumair Afzal and other relevant academicians attended the event.

The experts and audience raised many technical questions that the candidate answered satisfactorily. Her work highlighted the increase of HIV in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and recommended further work, awareness and screening program for HIV.

More Stories From Pakistan

