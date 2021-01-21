UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Jan Mohammed Mari Appointed As Dean Faculty Of Crop Protection At SAU

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Dr. Jan Mohammed Mari appointed as dean Faculty of Crop Protection at SAU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh Universities and Boards Department Thursday appointed Dr. Jan Mohammad Mari, a senior professor of Faculty of Crop Protection Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, as Dean of the faculty.

According to an announcement here , authorities of the department has appointed Dr.

Marri as faculty dean for next three years with approval from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

  According to university spokesman, Dr. Jan Mohammad Mari is the Professor of Plant Protection Department. He attained Ph.D. degree from Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and Post-Doctorate from Imperial College London, He has also represented Pakistan in various countries. 

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Agriculture London Tando Jam Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns blasts in Baghdad

40 minutes ago

UAE hosts sixth Arab Finance Deputies Meeting

54 minutes ago

Arabic Language Education Centre Sharjah to organi ..

54 minutes ago

Dnata inaugurates state-of-the-art cargo complex a ..

1 hour ago

EPAA organises afforestation campaign for Al Munta ..

1 hour ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.