Dr. Jan Mohammed Mari appointed as dean Faculty of Crop Protection at SAU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh Universities and Boards Department Thursday appointed Dr. Jan Mohammad Mari, a senior professor of Faculty of Crop Protection Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, as Dean of the faculty.

According to an announcement here , authorities of the department has appointed Dr.

Marri as faculty dean for next three years with approval from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

According to university spokesman, Dr. Jan Mohammad Mari is the Professor of Plant Protection Department. He attained Ph.D. degree from Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and Post-Doctorate from Imperial College London, He has also represented Pakistan in various countries.