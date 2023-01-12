UrduPoint.com

Dr Jatindar Discusses Pharmacists' Issues With Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Dr Jatindar discusses pharmacists' issues with Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The president of the minority section of the Young Pharmacists Community, Dr Jatindar Singh called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here at the Governor's House and discussed with him matters pertaining to the pharmacists.

The governor assured Dr Jatindar that issues faced by the young pharmacists will be addressed on a priority basis and all possible efforts would be made in that regard, said a press release on Thursday.

He further said that he would soon meet with the delegation of the Young Pharmacists Community, adding a detailed discussion would be held on their issues.

