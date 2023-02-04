UrduPoint.com

Dr Javaid Akram Inaugurates Clear Path Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Dr Javaid Akram inaugurates Clear Path Institute

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated the Clear Path Institute in Johar town here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated the Clear Path Institute in Johar town here on Saturday.

After inaugurating ceremony, Dr Javed Akram prayed for the success of Clear Path Institute. He hoped the Clear Path Institute would achieve great success .He informed that advanced dental training courses were being offered to male and female students in Clear Path Institute with the support of University of Health Sciences. "As a government representative, I assure full cooperation," he said. There was an urgent need to introduce modern science in the field of dentistry in Pakistan, the minister said.

He said the government would welcome the services of Clear path Institute in Pakistan. May Allah give us the opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan, he prayed.

CEO Clear Path Institute Dr. Waqas Wahab presented a commemorative shield to the caretaker provincial health minister.

CEO Clear path Institute Dr Waqas Wahab said on this occasion that the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram was a role model for doctors. Later, the minister also visited the training center.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Male May Government

Recent Stories

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barriste ..

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry seek ..

33 seconds ago
 Finance ministry clarifies its stance on Common Po ..

Finance ministry clarifies its stance on Common Pool Fund Rules

34 seconds ago
 Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverp ..

Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again

26 minutes ago
 US Mulls Shooting Down Suspected Chinese Spy Ballo ..

US Mulls Shooting Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Over Atlantic Ocean - Repor ..

26 minutes ago
 PCB updates on Asian Cricket Council Executive Boa ..

PCB updates on Asian Cricket Council Executive Board Meeting

28 minutes ago
 Biden Vows to 'Take Care of' Suspected Chinese Spy ..

Biden Vows to 'Take Care of' Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.