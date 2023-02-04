Dr Javaid Akram inaugurates Clear Path Institute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated the Clear Path Institute in Johar town here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated the Clear Path Institute in Johar town here on Saturday.

After inaugurating ceremony, Dr Javed Akram prayed for the success of Clear Path Institute. He hoped the Clear Path Institute would achieve great success .He informed that advanced dental training courses were being offered to male and female students in Clear Path Institute with the support of University of Health Sciences. "As a government representative, I assure full cooperation," he said. There was an urgent need to introduce modern science in the field of dentistry in Pakistan, the minister said.

He said the government would welcome the services of Clear path Institute in Pakistan. May Allah give us the opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan, he prayed.

CEO Clear Path Institute Dr. Waqas Wahab presented a commemorative shield to the caretaker provincial health minister.

CEO Clear path Institute Dr Waqas Wahab said on this occasion that the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram was a role model for doctors. Later, the minister also visited the training center.