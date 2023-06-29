Open Menu

Dr Javed Akram Visits Services, Mayo Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Dr Javed Akram visits Services, Mayo Hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha visited emergencies of Services and Mayo hospitals.

According to official sources here on Thursday, during the visit Services Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ehtsham ul Haq and Medical Superintendent of Mayo Hospital Dr Munir Ahmad briefed the minister.

He inquired after the patients and reviewed health facilities being provided to them.

Caretaker minister also distributed gifts among the patients.

Dr Javed Akram said, "It is top priority to provide best healthcare facilities to the patients during Eid-ul-Azha days in public sector hospitals." He said that people should take special care of their health during Eid-ul-Azha and must not forget less privileged segments of the society.

Related Topics

Visit Best Top

Recent Stories

Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

38 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious ..

Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated today with religious fervor

2 hours ago
 Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in ..

Chery listed in China’s top 50 global brands in 2023

2 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to C ..

Head of Cyber Security leads a UAE delegation to Cyber Week in Tel Aviv

4 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosy ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for holistic ecosystem to drive climate action d ..

4 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champ ..

Abu Dhabi Powerboat Team to defend its world champion at third round UIM F1H2O W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 29 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Syrian President, Kuwaiti Cro ..

17 hours ago
 Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Wort ..

Iran Exported 120Mln Tonnes of Petrochemicals Worth $61Bln Over 5 Years - Report ..

19 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January ..

Russia's GDP Up by 0.6% in Annual Terms in January-May - Economic Development Mi ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan