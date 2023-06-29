Dr Javed Akram visits Services, Mayo Hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha visited emergencies of Services and Mayo hospitals.

According to official sources here on Thursday, during the visit Services Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ehtsham ul Haq and Medical Superintendent of Mayo Hospital Dr Munir Ahmad briefed the minister.

He inquired after the patients and reviewed health facilities being provided to them.

Caretaker minister also distributed gifts among the patients.

Dr Javed Akram said, "It is top priority to provide best healthcare facilities to the patients during Eid-ul-Azha days in public sector hospitals." He said that people should take special care of their health during Eid-ul-Azha and must not forget less privileged segments of the society.