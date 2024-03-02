Dr Javed For Continued Improvement In Health Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Former Provincial Minister of Health, Professor Dr. Javaid Akram, emphasized the need for further enhancements in the healthcare sector.
In an address at the eighth annual conference organized by the International Radiology Society of Pakistan at a local hotel here on Saturday, while acknowledging the positive strides taken by the previous government, Dr. Akram highlighted areas for improvement during his speech.
Addressing as the special guest, Dr. Akram commended the organizers for the successful arrangement of the conference, focusing on the significant subject matter at hand.
He underscored the importance of relentless efforts in combating issues that threaten humanity.
Praising the leadership of former chief minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Dr. Akram noted the decisive actions were taken against those who undermined humanitarian principles across the province. He stressed the divine significance of serving humanity, expressing hopes for the continued ability to do so.
The event saw a gathering of numerous prominent figures from the medical field, signifying the collective commitment to advancing healthcare in Pakistan.
