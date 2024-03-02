Open Menu

Dr Javed For Continued Improvement In Health Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Dr Javed for continued improvement in health sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Former Provincial Minister of Health, Professor Dr. Javaid Akram, emphasized the need for further enhancements in the healthcare sector.

In an address at the eighth annual conference organized by the International Radiology Society of Pakistan at a local hotel here on Saturday, while acknowledging the positive strides taken by the previous government, Dr. Akram highlighted areas for improvement during his speech.

Addressing as the special guest, Dr. Akram commended the organizers for the successful arrangement of the conference, focusing on the significant subject matter at hand.

He underscored the importance of relentless efforts in combating issues that threaten humanity.

Praising the leadership of former chief minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Dr. Akram noted the decisive actions were taken against those who undermined humanitarian principles across the province. He stressed the divine significance of serving humanity, expressing hopes for the continued ability to do so.

The event saw a gathering of numerous prominent figures from the medical field, signifying the collective commitment to advancing healthcare in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Hotel Event From Government

Recent Stories

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

Woman set ablaze by unknown suspects in Lahore

2 hours ago
 PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected as Balochistan CM

3 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

PSL 9: Heavy rainfall inundates Karachi stadium

4 hours ago
 Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

Azam Khan opens up about his PSL experience

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

Nawaz Sharif asks Fazl to join coalition govt

4 hours ago
Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

Elections for PM will be conducted by tomorrow

4 hours ago
 PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate f ..

PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election

5 hours ago
 Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a g ..

Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan