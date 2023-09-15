Dr Javed for ensuring health, well-being of children

Punjab's Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram emphasized the critical role parents play in ensuring the health and well-being of children in his significant address at the 8th PPA (Pakistan Pediatric Association) Punjab Annual Symposium as well as the 13th National Child Rights Conference where experts and professionals were gathered at a local hotel on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Punjab's Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram emphasized the critical role parents play in ensuring the health and well-being of children in his significant address at the 8th PPA (Pakistan Pediatric Association) Punjab Annual Symposium as well as the 13th National Child Rights Conference where experts and professionals were gathered at a local hotel on Friday.

Highlighting the pressing issue of child development in Pakistan, Dr. Akram commended the organizers for tackling this vital topic. He extended a warm welcome to educators, colleagues, and guests, reflecting on his experiences serving humanity across five different countries. Notably, he projected Pakistan's trajectory as it inches towards becoming the third most populous nation globally by 2048.

Dr. Akram expressed a visionary goal of conducting health screenings for every ninth-grade student in Punjab. He stressed the significance of nurturing the mental health of children and cited his extensive work and research during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences, aimed at eliminating prevalent diseases from society.

The minister also called for a tangible reduction in cases of violence against children, citing recent steps taken to rehabilitate individuals like Rizwana and Ayman. The event concluded with the distribution of commemorative shields to esteemed guests.

Earlier, President PPA Punjab, Dr. Naeem Zafar, elucidated the symposium's aims and objectives. Distinguished figures from the medical community, including Vice-Chancellor of the University of Child Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Masood Sadiq, Prof. Dr. Sajid Maqbool, Prof. Dr. Shazia Maqbool, Dr. Tariq Iqbal Bhutta, Dr. Nasir Inam, Dr. Shaukat Raza, Dr. Jamal Raza, Dr. Tahir Masood, and Chairman of Child Rights Tufail Muhammad Khan, alongside numerous domestic and foreign medical experts, actively participated in the event.