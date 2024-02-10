Dr Javed highlights Rs 90 bln investment in health sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javaid Akram emphasized the significant strides made in the province's health sector, revealing a staggering investment of Rs 90 billion.

Speaking at a conference organized by the Pakistan academy of Family Physicians at a local hotel here on Saturday, Dr. Akram commended the organizers for addressing crucial health issues and stressed the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. He expressed concern over the high prevalence of hypertension and diabetes in Pakistan, urging proactive measures.

Dr. Akram underscored the pivotal role of family medicine and called for decisive action against perpetrators of inhuman acts. Additionally, he reflected on Pakistan's demographic trajectory, foreseeing its ascent to the third-largest country by population in thirty years. The event witnessed widespread participation from the medical community, with prayers for continued service to the people of Pakistan.