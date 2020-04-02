Dr Javed Ikram requested people to take COVID-19 precautionary warnings seriously

Senior Medical expert Thursday urged residents to "strengthen their social distancing measures", cancel any planned events and requested all people to take COVID-19 precautionary warnings seriously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Senior Medical expert Thursday urged residents to "strengthen their social distancing measures", cancel any planned events and requested all people to take COVID-19 precautionary warnings seriously.

Talking to ptv news channel, VC health University Lahore Dr Javed Ikram appealed to the general public to take all precautionary measures including social distancing, frequently wash hands and stay at home.

Coronavirus is a silent killer, he said, adding, it is high time to eat healthy diet which can boost immunity and pray to Almighty Allah for His help and mercy in this crucial time.

He talked about the urgent need of capacity building of health workers and augmentation of healthcare infrastructure.

He said the people would have to demonstrate exemplary discipline and confront this virus with courage, resilience and unity.

Dr also advised people to avoid going to the gatherings, handshakes and repeatedly wash their hands.

He advised masses not to eat at restaurants and prefer takeaway the meal.