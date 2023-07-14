Open Menu

Dr Javed Visits RIUT To Inspect Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Punjab Dr Javed Akram on Friday paid a visit to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant (RIUT)to inspect facilities.

The minister took rounds of the hospital's laboratory, computer room, emergency, pharmacy, dialysis wards, air handling unit, resuscitation room, Ultrasound department, DMS room, operation theatre and OPD.

He interacted with the admitted patients and inquired about dialysis treatment and other facilities being provided to them at the institute.

The minister said that state-of-the-art international-level kidney and bladder treatment facilities were provided to the patients at the RIUT.

Dr Javed Akram also reviewed the ongoing development work and directed the concerned to complete the remaining at the earliest.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent RIUT Dr Khalid Janjua briefed the minister that the institute comprised 94 kanals of land while 255 beds were available for the treatment of the patients.

He informed that as many as 60 to 70 dialysis patients were treated at the hospital daily in three shifts.

