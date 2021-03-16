Dr Jawad inaugurates Dental unit & dental x-ray plant

(@FahadShabbir)

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Additional Director Dental diseases Sindh Dr Jawad Shah Monday said that Sindh Government was taking steps on priority basis in health sector for provision of better treatment to people.

According to a handout, he expressed these views while inaugurating Dental unit and dental x-ray plant in Taluka hospital Sujwal.

He further said that Sindh Government was taking efforts for providing basic facilities to people and setting up dental unit and x-ray plant in civil hospital was part of such efforts enabling poor and destitute people to access healthcare facilities at their respective area.