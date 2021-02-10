Dr Jeeva as new Chairman of IBCC Steering Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Dr Shehzad Jeeva has been appointed as Chairman of National Steering Committee of IBCC by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

According to a statement on Wednesday, former Director, Aga Khan Education board, Dr Jeeva was also appointed as the chairman of IBCC in 2020 and he successfully completed his term.

The national role of IBCC in 2020 under the chairmanship of Dr Jeeva was critical to ensure strong coordination between all the examination boards in making uniform decisions to mitigate the challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As a response to the COVID-19 crisis, Dr Jeeva played an essential role to help the government by developing a Student Promotion Policy Guidelines based on predictive psychometric study of over a million students. The policy has impacted over 4.0 million students nation-wide.

The chairman played a key leadership role to develop consensus among 30 government examination boards for student promotion policy.

Moreover, the chairman continued to advise the government during the COVID-19 crisis through multiple forums and especially in the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) to identify risk for the academic year 2021 and onwards and develop mitigation strategy to ensure continuity of education in the country.

In view of importance of IBCC role at national level as well as reforms initiated by IBCC on the directives of the Minister, have made it imperative and in the larger public interest to obtain more professional guidelines through a regular Chairman of National Steering Committee (NSC) to move forward in a result-oriented way.

The National Steering Committee (NSC) of IBCC having the status of recommendatory body, which shall recommend national policy issues of time limit to the forum for approval.

The NSC is responsible to deal with and recommend the matters of attestation, equivalence, exams, sports, scheme of studies, etc.