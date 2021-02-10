UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Jeeva As New Chairman Of IBCC Steering Committee

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Dr Jeeva as new Chairman of IBCC Steering Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Dr Shehzad Jeeva has been appointed as Chairman of National Steering Committee of IBCC by the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training.

According to a statement on Wednesday, former Director, Aga Khan Education board, Dr Jeeva was also appointed as the chairman of IBCC in 2020 and he successfully completed his term.

The national role of IBCC in 2020 under the chairmanship of Dr Jeeva was critical to ensure strong coordination between all the examination boards in making uniform decisions to mitigate the challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As a response to the COVID-19 crisis, Dr Jeeva played an essential role to help the government by developing a Student Promotion Policy Guidelines based on predictive psychometric study of over a million students. The policy has impacted over 4.0 million students nation-wide.

The chairman played a key leadership role to develop consensus among 30 government examination boards for student promotion policy.

Moreover, the chairman continued to advise the government during the COVID-19 crisis through multiple forums and especially in the Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) to identify risk for the academic year 2021 and onwards and develop mitigation strategy to ensure continuity of education in the country.

In view of importance of IBCC role at national level as well as reforms initiated by IBCC on the directives of the Minister, have made it imperative and in the larger public interest to obtain more professional guidelines through a regular Chairman of National Steering Committee (NSC) to move forward in a result-oriented way.

The National Steering Committee (NSC) of IBCC having the status of recommendatory body, which shall recommend national policy issues of time limit to the forum for approval.

The NSC is responsible to deal with and recommend the matters of attestation, equivalence, exams, sports, scheme of studies, etc.

Related Topics

Sports Education Student 2020 All Government Million

Recent Stories

Qasr Al Watan Library: a world of culture and know ..

6 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE’s leadership on ..

21 minutes ago

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house ..

51 minutes ago

DHA calls on close contacts to complete entire 10- ..

1 hour ago

‘People cast vote to Imran Khan because of his c ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.