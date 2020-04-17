UrduPoint.com
Dr. Jehangir Recovered From Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:19 AM

Dr. Jehangir recovered from Coronavirus

Regional Director of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Abbottabad Region Professor Dr. Jehangir after successful recovery from the Coronavirus returned back to his home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Regional Director of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Abbottabad Region Professor Dr. Jehangir after successful recovery from the Coronavirus returned back to his home.

Twenty Days back, he was declared positive after the test conducted by the Chughtai Lab and administration of Ayub Teaching Hospital, he was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad for further treatment and was admitted in ICU where he was treated by Professor Dr. Imran Rana, Professor Dr. Naseem and Assistant Professor Dr. Muneeb with the paramedics and other allied staff.

Dr.Jehangir was among 40 patients admitted in the PIMS and was better looked after says Dr. Jehnagir in his message of appreciation and thanks sent to administration of PIMS, Senior Vice President of CPSP Professor Dr. Shoeeb Shafi, Councilors of CPSP, Fellow Doctors, Students and well-wishers.

Dr. Jehangir has also thanked the Professor Dr. Muhammad Javed, Prof, Dr. Atiq Ur Rehman, Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb Medical Director ATH, and Prof. Dr. Umer Farooq, Dean of Ayub Medcial College for taking prompt action to diagnose and provided best ever treatment before shifting to Islamabad.

