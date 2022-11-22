UrduPoint.com

Dr Jibran Umar Ayub Obtains 1st Position In MHPE Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Dr Jibran Umar Ayub obtains 1st position in MHPE Programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Dr Jibran Umar Ayub Khan has stood first amongst the appeared candidates of the Institute of Health Professions education & Research, Peshawar in the Master of Health Professions Education (MHPE) Programme session Fall 2018 by securing a CGPA of 3.

48.

The examination was conducted under the auspices of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar. Dr Jibran Umar Ayub Khan is the son of a renowned health practitioner, Dr Umar Ayub Khan.

He has attributed his success to the prayers of his parents and well-wishers.

Related Topics

Peshawar Education 2018 Khyber Medical University

Recent Stories

Finance Minister emphasizes on maintaining strateg ..

Finance Minister emphasizes on maintaining strategic reserves of sugar

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd November 2022

2 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territor ..

IAEA Experts Found 'Widespread Damage' on Territory of ZNPP - Statement

10 hours ago
 Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five district ..

Seven-day anti-polio drive begins in five districts of Larkana

10 hours ago
 IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Sec ..

IAEA Experts Assessed Damage to ZNPP, Found No Security Threat - Statement

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.