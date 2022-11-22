Dr Jibran Umar Ayub obtains 1st position in MHPE Programme

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Dr Jibran Umar Ayub Khan has stood first amongst the appeared candidates of the Institute of Health Professions education & Research, Peshawar in the Master of Health Professions Education (MHPE) Programme session Fall 2018 by securing a CGPA of 3.

48.

The examination was conducted under the auspices of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar. Dr Jibran Umar Ayub Khan is the son of a renowned health practitioner, Dr Umar Ayub Khan.

He has attributed his success to the prayers of his parents and well-wishers.