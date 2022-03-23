Dr. Joseph Arshad prays for a peaceful end between Ukraine-Russia

Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad has requested all the faithful to join together with Pope Francis on Friday (March) 25 to pray for a peaceful end to the war between Ukraine and Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad has requested all the faithful to join together with Pope Francis on Friday (March) 25 to pray for a peaceful end to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Pope Francis has announced to consecrate Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord and has invited all to pray for the intention for a peaceful resolution to the war, said a statement issued here.

In view of the appeal of the Pope, Dr. Joseph Arshad who was also the President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference and Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi has asked the people to join together on March 25 and pray for a peaceful end to this conflict.

In this regard, a prayer service would also be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cathedral Rawalpindi on Friday at 4:30pm.