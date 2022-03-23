UrduPoint.com

Dr. Joseph Arshad Prays For A Peaceful End Between Ukraine-Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 04:01 PM

Dr. Joseph Arshad prays for a peaceful end between Ukraine-Russia

Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad has requested all the faithful to join together with Pope Francis on Friday (March) 25 to pray for a peaceful end to the war between Ukraine and Russia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Archbishop Dr. Joseph Arshad has requested all the faithful to join together with Pope Francis on Friday (March) 25 to pray for a peaceful end to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

Pope Francis has announced to consecrate Ukraine and Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord and has invited all to pray for the intention for a peaceful resolution to the war, said a statement issued here.

In view of the appeal of the Pope, Dr. Joseph Arshad who was also the President of Pakistan Catholic Bishops' Conference and Bishop of Islamabad-Rawalpindi has asked the people to join together on March 25 and pray for a peaceful end to this conflict.

In this regard, a prayer service would also be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cathedral Rawalpindi on Friday at 4:30pm.

Related Topics

Resolution President Of Pakistan Ukraine Russia Rawalpindi Mary Bishop St. Joseph March Prayer Church All

Recent Stories

Shilpa shares idea with fans as how can they pursu ..

Shilpa shares idea with fans as how can they pursue their dreams

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day celebration held at PSTA Haripur

Pakistan Day celebration held at PSTA Haripur

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Says too Early to Discuss Putin's Particip ..

Kremlin Says too Early to Discuss Putin's Participation in G20, APEC Summits

1 minute ago
 MNAs repose full trust in prime minister's leaders ..

MNAs repose full trust in prime minister's leadership

1 minute ago
 Baltic States, Poland Urge EU to Ban Goods Transpo ..

Baltic States, Poland Urge EU to Ban Goods Transportation to and From Russia - V ..

1 minute ago
 Special Squad of PAF J-10C jets shows of skills at ..

Special Squad of PAF J-10C jets shows of skills at military parade

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>